Charlize Theron, Dakota Fanning and Reese Witherspoon dine at the White House!

Charlize Theron, Dakota Fanning, Reese Witherspoon and fellow A-listers enjoyed a glam dinner at the White House, hosted by Michelle Obama.

Quite possibly the starriest dinner party ever, Charlize Theron, Dakota Fanning, Claire Danes, Reese Witherspoon, Ginnifer Goodwin and more dined at Michelle Obama’s White House Correspondents' Dinner over the weekend.

The glam ladies pulled out their most gorgeous gowns, with Charlize rocking spring’s lovely lace look in a backless Pucci maxi dress, while mummy-to-be Reese in a knotted Monique Lhullier gown with stunning azure drop earrings by Irene Neuwirth.

SEE THE LATEST CELEBRITY PICTURES!

Stunning Twilight star Dakota Fanning sizzled in a beaded floral cut-out gown by Prada with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, while the prize for most savvy dresser of the night surely went to Ginnifer Goodwin who looked polished in a ruffled skirt maxi dress, which was H&M!

Other celebs at the bash were dapper chaps Daniel Radcliffe, George Clooney and Glee’s Darren Criss, along with The Help actress Viola Davis and True Blood stars and parents-to-be Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer.