CHARITY AUCTION celebs design bespoke bags for UNICEF

A-listers including Jessica Alba and Jade Jagger turn their hands at designing bags to raise money for UNICEF.

UNICEF, Nickelodeon and stars of fashion, film and music have created nine bespoke backpacks all currently up for charity auction on eBay.

In an effort to raise money for UNICEF, the world’s leading organisation focusing on children and child rights across the globe, a group of A list celebs have each personally designed a one-off bag to auction for the worthwhile cause.

As UNICEF is a children’s charity and in celebration of Nickelodeon’s Dora the Explorer’s 10th year, the backpacks have taken on a Dora theme. However, some celebs took the brief more literally than others.

Jessica Alba’s brown suede bag, embroidered with a Dora motif leaf, is simple but with a touch of glamour in the gold lining and signed label.

Meanwhile, Jade Jagger has gone all out with a metallic gold leather backpack emblazoned with the Jezebel lips. A small Dora charm dangles from the gold chain drawstring, but this is easily detachable and therefore a bag fit for all Jagger fans.

Jade modelled the bag herself for UNICEF, embracing the explorer theme in an aviator jacket and khaki shorts.

With more designs from Heidi Klum, Shakira, Matthew McConnaughey and Camila Alves, and all proceeds going direct to UNICEF, there’s no better reason to click onto eBay!

By Sarah Smith