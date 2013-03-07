Channing Tatum for 50 Shades of Grey movie?

Could Channing Tatum be the perfect man to play Christian Grey in 50 Shades of Grey movie?

After being pronounced Sexiest Man Alive in People magazine's recent poll, Channing Tatum has been tipped as the latest favourite to play Christian Grey in the 50 Shades of Grey movie.

The star has previously joked that he would not consider the role unless his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum starred opposite him as Anastacia Steele.

He's proven himself to be comfortable with racy scenes in previous movies like Magic Mike, so we imagine Channing could definitely give other hotly-tipped names like Alexander Skarsgard and Ian Somerhalder a run for their money as Christian Grey.

