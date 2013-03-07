Chace Crawford goes artsy for magazine shoot

While super-hot Megan Fox is wowing on the front cover of Wonderland magazine this month, it's the very edgy and super-cool shoot with none other than Gossip Girl heartthrob Chace Crawford that's got our attention.

The perfect all-American pretty-boy shed his clean-cut image for the Wonderland shoot by acclaimed photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

The pics of Chace show him looking Einstein-like (with quirky ruffled hair and arched brows) and there's not a hint of his ice-blue or ‘skyline eyes' (joked rapper 50 cent) in classic black and white shots - a far cry from the smouldering looks seen on teen magazine stands around the world.

Chace is soon to hit the big screen, currently filming Twelve, a crime drama directed by Joel Schumacher, and the remake of Footloose which are both set for 2010 releases, meanwhile we just can't get enough of Chace in the brand new series of Gossip Girl.

By Georgie Hindle