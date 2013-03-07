Celebs show their support for Breast Cancer Care Fashion Show

Geri Halliwell and Lisa Snowdon showed their support for Breast Cancer Awarness Month at the Breast Cancer Care Fashion Show.

Just as a month of SS11 shows came to a close in Paris, the Dorchester Hotel in London played host to one last fashion foray for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The stars were out in full force for the Breast Cancer Care Fashion Show with charity ambassadors Geri Halliwell and Lisa Snowdon, and a pregnant Penny Lancaster all making show stopping appearances on the red carpet.

The fashion show saw 25 women, all either sufferers or survivors of breast cancer, walk the runway to raise awareness of the disease that is diagnosed in 46,000 women every year.

Geri Halliwell showed her support and her incredible figure in a plunging black sequined dress. Loose blonde curls and smoky eyes completed the screen siren look, along with a handful of glimmering rings.

But of course, the accessory of the evening was the pink ribbon pin.

Rod Stewart had his firmly attached to his jacket lapel as he escorted a blooming Penny Lancaster in floor-length gold satin and a feathered stole.

And Lisa Snowdon made an appearance in a purple pleated Halston Heritage minidress teamed with an oversized gold clutch before hotfooting it over to the Inspiration Awards for Women, another event raising the profile of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

