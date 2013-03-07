Celebs raise £600,000 with a swinging bash

Gemma Arterton and Elizabeth Hurley were on hand to raise £600,000 for Elton John’s foundation with a celeb-studded party hosted by Grey Goose

It was a night of incredible fashion, delectable cocktails, glamorous celebs, nostalgic music and even a few tears at the Grey Goose Character and Cocktails party in London hosted by Sir Elton John and David Furnish.

Celebrities including Elizabeth Hurley, Daisy Lowe, Stephen Fry and the co-hosts of the evening, Elton John, David Furnish and Jean Paul Gaultier were all on hand to make sure the bash was suitably glamorous in their stunning mix of cocktail-hour couture.

Special fashion props go to Erin O’Connor, who was Jean Paul Gaultier’s date, in an elegant black column gown and Gemma Arterton, on the arm of her new husband, Stefano Catelli, in an embellished LBD chosen from Lily Allen’s vintage boutique, Lily in Disguise.

Raising a staggering £600,000 for the Elton John Foundation, the crowd proved itself to be as prolific as it was gorgeous, with Jean Paul Gaultier’s-designed ‘Le Bar’, inspired by his iconic body-shaped perfume bottles, raising a fantastic £80,000 at auction.

The tears (of joy, of course) came from touched audience members when Sir Elton paid homage to his partner of 17 years, David Furnish, in honour of their anniversary, and then went on to play a 40-minute live set of his top hits, including “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word.” Ahhhh.

We're already looking forward to next year's party!

By Maria Milano