Celebs in the FRONT row at Paris Fashion Week

With some of Fashion Week's biggest shows - Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Yves Saint Laurent (the list could go on!) - came some of the biggest stars, as Alexa Chung, Salma Hayek, Dita Von Teese and even Janet Jackson all hit the front row in a galaxy of gorgeous outfits.

Actress Salma Hayek pulled out all the stops when it came to wowing us with her dress collection. Spotted at all the big shows, we saw Salma at YSL wearing that stunning red and black YSL Resort 2011 jumpsuit - as seen on Rebecca Hall earlier in the summer - layered up with a black blazer.

Later on we spotted her again at Alexander McQueen, wowing in that covetable scalloped edge lace Alexander McQueen dress with the Crimshaw Gilly platform boots we've been lusting after for so long - oh and of course, the iconic Knuckleduster clutch too!

Never to be outdone in the style stakes Alexa Chung as ever boasted a flurry of fabulous outfits and even wore a gorgeous lace dress by high street store Whistles to the Chloe show - teamed with the Chloe Aurore bag of course! She upped the style ante for Chanel wearing a sizzling sheer panel Chanel Resort 2011 dress as seen on Blake Lively earlier this year.

But THE one to watch front row at Paris has been the sultry Dita Von Teese who's mouth-watering wardrobe has had us all a little weak at the knees here at InStyle, not to mention green with envy! From a lacy Dolce & Gabbana gown to a sizzling Sonia Rykiel wiggle dress, Dita's alluring style has won out time and time again!

By Tara Gardner


