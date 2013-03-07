Celebs hit the Elton John AIDS Foundation event in New York!

Sir Elton John held the 9th annual AIDS benefit last night in New York, along with super stylish stars including Christina Ricci!

Joining Elton John for the 9th Annual AIDS benefit campaign ‘An Enduring Vision’, came the chicest celebs! Heading to Cipriani Wall Street, the stars were keen to show their support for the campaign.

Christina Ricci wowed as she hit the red carpet in a stunning Alberta Ferretti chiffon strapless dress. Ticking all the right style notes in a subtle pebble shade, the actress broke up the romantic frills with powerful scarlet lips and a black Tiffany & Co Camille clutch and YSL pumps.

Leading the night in style, Elton John looked dashing in a black suit, white shirt and bow tie, while not forgetting his usual quirky touch with a pair of statement black rimmed specs. Elton’s other half David Furnish was by the singer's side, donning a similar, yet very suave black suit and bow tie attire.

Joined by top celebs Hugh Jackman, designer Vera Wang, Jimmy Choo’s Tamara Mellon and Debbie Harry, the stars pulled out all the stops for the annual charity event.

Established in 1992, the Elton John AIDS Foundation provides funding for educational programs targeted at HIV/AIDS prevention, and the popstar has been holding prestigious events to raise awareness for the campaign for the past nine years!

We love to see the top celebs making that extra effort to help a good cause!

By Asha Joneja

