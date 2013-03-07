Celebs hit the AFI Film Festival Black Swan premiere!

Natalie Portman and fellow red carpet celebs show off an array of stunning gowns at the Black Swan premiere at the AFI Film Fest

While London played host to the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 world premiere, LA hosted the closing gala night of the AFI Film Festival last night with Natalie Portman's latest movie Black Swan enjoying its premiere.

Wearing a gorgeously pink and floral dress by Rodarte - who designed all the stunning costumes for Black Swan - Natalie Portman worked a super cute girl-next-door look, teaming the strapless frock with a burgundy Christian Dior clutch and gold Mary Jane heels.

Joining Natalie in the best dressed department, the gorgeous-as-ever Dita Von Teese worked a jewel red strapless prom dress matched with deep red lipstick and her trademark feline eyeliner.

Meanwhile, Heidi Klum made a jaw-dropping entrance in a monochrome popping floor-length black with white polka dots Mondo Guerra Spring RTW 2011 dress which had been specially modified to have the sleeves removed.

Other celebs including Juliette Lewis who wore a grey chiffon bandage dress, arrived at the closing of the AFI Festival to see the ballet thriller from The Wrestler director Daniel Aronofsky. In Black Swan Natalie plays Nina, the lead in an NYC production of Swan Lake, who is soon led astray by her co-star, played by Mila Kunis.

With Rodarte-designed costumes including stunning feathered and bejewelled tutus, combined with Aronofsky's mesmerising cinematography, the film is set to be a visual treat, though not without a hint of fear-factor as Natalie makes an evil transformation as the film progresses.

We're looking forward to it hitting UK screens in February - but if you can't wait - watch our sneaky clip from the movie here...

By Tara Gardner

