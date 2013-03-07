Celebs head to Cannes!

Diane Kruger, Frieda Pinto, Jessica Chastain and Gwyneth Paltrow make their way to the Cannes Film Festival!

The stars are descending on Cannes today for the biggest celebrity get-together since the Oscars. Celebrities including Diane Kruger, Frieda Pinto, Jessica Chastain and Gwyneth Paltrow are among the A-listers expected to turn up to the world’s most glamorous film festival today.

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria could barely contain her excitement as she took to Twitter to announce her Cannes arrival: “Just landed at Cannes, ready for 3 exciting electric days at the Festival with L’Oreal Paris!”

We can’t wait to see what they’ll all be wearing!

