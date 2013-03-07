Celebrity trend: Julianne Moore, Olivia Wilde and Marion Cotillard go white-hot

Ethereal hues are having a serious moment, as Julianne Moore, Olivia Wilde and Marion Cotillard all step out in sleek white dresses…

If the A-list are anything to go by, LBDs are set to be sidelined this party season; Julianne Moore, Olivia Wilde and Marion Cotillard proved that icy-white is the festive shade of the season.

First we spotted Olivia and Julianne at the 16th Annual ACE Awards in New York, both donning stunning silk midi dresses in ethereal shades by Calvin Klein Collection. Olivia contrasted her crisp fit-and-flare number with black and gold accessories, while Julianne opted to finish her off-the-shoulder number with statement block heels.

Over at the Rust & Bone premiere, leading lady Marion picked up on the trend too, looked divine in Christian Dior, working an asymmetric-hem dress with contrasting peek-a-boo black skirt and side panels. A sleek bouffant, smokey eyes and satin heels kept the look pretty and polished.

Thanks to these three ladies, we're convinced that it's ice queen cool all the way for winter.

