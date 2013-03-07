Celebrity shoe trend: Jimmy Choo's Taste sandal

Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks and the A-list can't get enough of Jimmy Choo's Taste sandals

The A-list have declared Jimmy Choo's Taste sandals from the brand's Cruise '13 collection as the shoe of the season.

Everyone from Kristen Stewart to Elizabeth Banks, Ginnifer Goodwin to Azealia Banks have been wearing Jimmy Choo's statement T-bar sandal on the red carpet with everything from LBDs to slouchy trousers.

If you want to treat your feet to a pair then you had better start making friends with the Jimmy Choo sale assistants as they hit UK stores in November and we predict a sell-out!

