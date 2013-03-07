Celebrity hairstyle of the day: Dianna Agron’s effortless party style

Looking for a party hairstyle that will take you from your desk to bar? Take hair notes from Glee star Dianna Agron who has provided us with endless party hair inspiration.

Stepping out at the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York, the actress proved the power of a statement hair accessory! Showing her style prowess, Dianna has obviously been doing her hair homework as hair accessories were a massive trend on the autumn/winter 2012 catwalks with Dolce & Gabbana, Rodarte and Giles all making them a key element to the looks.

Shwoing us the cool way to instantly add glam to a daytime hairstyle, Dianna Agron added glamour to her LBD by adding a super cute Dolce & Gabbana headband to a simple updo. The ultra-feminine hair accessory gives Dianna’s look a girlie, but interesting edge. Do try this at home!

