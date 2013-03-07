CELEBRITY HAIR MAKEOVER: Nicole Richie goes brunette

She’s famous for her tousled LA surfer-girl locks, but Nicole Richie yesterday revealed an all-new grown-up brunette hairdo – and we like!

The star showed off her rich new chocolate brown hairstyle at the launch of her House of Harlow 1960 Holiday Collection at the Bloomingdale’s South Coast Plaza in Californa.

Nicole set off her new locks with a strapless white gown and a stack of gorgeous multi-coloured bangles.

We think Nicole’s new do rocks – love it!

By Ruth Doherty

