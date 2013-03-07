Celebrity fashion trend: January Jones and Emma Stone work neon pink!

Fast emerging as autumn’s hottest hue, January Jones joined Emma Stone in the ranks of celebs that love to work neon pink!

It looks like January isn’t content with dressing retro on the set of Mad Men, as she teamed her bold neon playsuit with a '60s quiff hairstyle and sweet drop earrings. A gold clutch and nude embellished heels finished January’s pretty pink look.

Emma Stone, who worked her Valentino lace dress with quirky houndstooth heels, was snapped in the same hot hue just a few days ago – do we have a new autumn fashion trend on the cards?