Celebrities in full force at LA Mulberry party

Elisabeth Moss and Andrea Riseborough were among the guests at the infamous Chateau Marmont…

To celebrate the Spring Summer 2013, collection Mulberry held an exclusive dinner in Bungalow One at the Chateau Marmont in LA.

Guests including Elisabeth Moss, Kate Mara, Andrea Riseborough and Kirsty Hume sipped on pink champagne on arrival before a three-course dinner at the exclusive venue.

Mulberry was indeed the theme of the evening with Elisabeth and Andrea both dressed in Spring Summer 2013 ensembles. Elisabeth teamed her navy flower double pocket jacket with shorts while Andrea looked striking, also in Navy, in a mini flower gecko jacquard tuxedo and high waisted welt pocket trousers. Both teamed their outfits with navy Willow totes.

To add a splash of colour to the evening the sorbet-coloured Mulberry gnomes that featured at the London Fashion Week show were set up in wheelbarrows and grouped together providing endless photo opportunities for the guests as they arrived.

DJ Daniel L’Amour provided the soundtrack for the evening.

By Bernadette Cornish