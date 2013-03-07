Celebrities hit Miami for the Super Bowl

Brad and Angelina, J-Lo and Rihanna, plus Gossip Girl, 90210 and Twilight stars all celebrate over the weekend

A host of famous singers, actors and small-screen stars descended on the beaches of South Florida for the Super Bowl XLIV at the weekend.

The American Football game, between the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints attracted everyone from J-Lo and hubby Marc Antony to AnnaLynne McCord and Kellan Lutz to sit back and not only enjoy the Miami sunshine but also performances from Rihanna and Nelly Furtado and the various A-list parties that went on into the small hours.

Gossip Girl couple Jessica Szohr and Ed Westwick joined their co-star Chace Crawford as well as 90210’s Molly Sims and Twilight’s Taylor Lautner in Miami for some Super Bowl action.

By Georgie Hindle