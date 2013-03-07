CELEB TREND: Kylie Minogue’s ripped denim jeans

As the sun starts to shine it’s time to rip-up and turn-up your denim! Kylie Minogue was one of the first to try out this trend as she left her London pad yesterday working a cool springtime ensemble.

Kylie teamed her tattered trews with a belted shirt coat, cute courts, signature sunnies and a roomy tote for an effortlessly stylish off-duty look.

This trend is easy to incorporate into all fashionable lives; team turned-up jeans with subtle rips with tucked-in tees and blazers for business, or throw on with flats and comfy cardies for winning weekend wear.

Try out the high street for affordable offerings or customise an old pair of jeans for an instant wardrobe update.

By Kat Webster