CELEB PHOTOS: Jingle Bell balls in London and LA

Miley Cyrus and Pixie Lott wow in the UK as Leighton Meester and Taylor Swift rock in the US

It was a weekend full of singing, dancing and glitzy dresses on both sides of the Atlantic as some of the current pop, rock and country sensations took to the stage for the Jingle Bell balls.

Pixie Lott and Miley Cryus were just two of the 27 acts that performed on stage at the Capital FM ball at London’s O2 Arena this weekend.

Pixie looked chic in a white shirt with black necktie and black ruffled skirt while Miley showed her fun and flirty side in a pair of micro-shorts with a loose tee and black biker boots.

The star-studded line-up also included X Factor winner Alexandra Burke in a gold sequin number, Shakira and Strictly Come Dancing judge Alesha Dixon in a gorgeous blue ruffled dress.

Meanwhile across the pond Gossip Girl star and newcomer to the music scene Leighton Meester and Taylor Swift were rocking the Kiis fm Jingle Bell Ball in Los Angeles.

Leighton Meester dazzled in a sheer top with high-wasted leather shorts and gladiator-heels while Taylor shimmered on stage in a silver-fringed dress and knee-high boots.

By Georgie Hindle