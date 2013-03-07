CELEB GET THE LOOK: Cheryl Cole's T shirt

Cheryl Cole worked a cool slogan T shirt as she left the X Factor studios on Sunday…

Leaving the X Factor studios for the final time this series, Cheryl Cole ensured she was suitably attired to face a barrage of paparazzi.

Wearing a fab silver sequin jacket, the part of her outfit that really caught our eye was the neon pink slogan T she was wearing underneath.

And we've tracked it down so you can own it too! The v necked white T shirt is by Wildfox and comes in a very flattering style that sits close to the waist but flares out at the hem.

We're all about spreading the love, so nab yourself one of these sweet cotton Wildfox Ts and you could be as loved up as our Chezza.

Snap up Cheryl's Wildfox T for £60 (includes free delivery) from at dollboutique.co.uk

By Pat McNulty