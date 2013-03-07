CELEB FASHION BUY: Victoria Beckham’s S/S denim collection

Shop Posh’s new denim range exclusively on net-a-porter.com a season before it hits the shops!

After Victoria Beckham’s highly acclaimed womenswear line, the pop star turned fashion designer has created a denim range for Spring 2010... And if you really want to be ahead of the fashion pack, net-a-porter.com are selling it exclusively from today!

The new collection features Posh’s signature brand of fine tailoring, on-trend detailing and flattering fits.

The range, in navy, white, grey and black includes jeans and leggings with diamond paneling, back and side zip features and studded embellishments.

Not only that, we’ve heard on the fahsion grapevine that a special eyewear range that will be coming soon... We can’t wait!

By Georgie Hindle