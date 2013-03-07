Celeb fashion buy: Cheryl Cole's bow top

Where Cheryl Cole leads with her fashion, the rest of us follow. And the clever people at asos.com have designed this black T with outsized bow detail just like the one the X Factor judge wore to auditions earlier this year.
You could work it like CC with high-waisted flared jeans and faded aviator shades for a cool 70s look or team with a black pencil skirt and peep-toes for a dressed-up vintage feel.
The big bow top costs £16 and it's available now at asos.com, so you can get Cheryl Cole's style for less than £20... Now that's what we call a midweek treat! Buy it now!
By Pat McNulty