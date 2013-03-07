Celeb fashion buy: Cheryl Cole's bow top

Get the look of Cheryl's cute as could be bow top from asos.com

Where Cheryl Cole leads with her fashion, the rest of us follow. And the clever people at asos.com have designed this black T with outsized bow detail just like the one the X Factor judge wore to auditions earlier this year.

You could work it like CC with high-waisted flared jeans and faded aviator shades for a cool 70s look or team with a black pencil skirt and peep-toes for a dressed-up vintage feel.

The big bow top costs £16 and it's available now at asos.com, so you can get Cheryl Cole's style for less than £20... Now that's what we call a midweek treat! Buy it now!

By Pat McNulty