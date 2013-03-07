Catherine Zeta Jones wows in a Posh-inspired outfit

It was only last week that we spotted VB in a knock-out ensemble of clinging leather trousers, fur jacket and her trademark huge sunnies and now, Welsh beauty Catherina Zeta Jones has done the same.

SEE MORE VICTORIA BECKHAM PICS HERE

The actress stepped out in New York looking remarkably Posh-esque in a burgundy fur jacket, tight leather trousers, a black handbag and sunglasses.

Catherine has temporarily relocated to New York to star in the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music, which is fast becoming one of the hottest tickets on Broadway.

By Georgie Hindle