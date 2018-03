Fab news Robert Pattinson fans: if you’ve already feasted on the heartthrob in New Moon, you can now catch him in the trailer of his new film Remember Me…

Looking slightly grungier and more than a bit battered – minus those cool superpowers – than he does as yummy “veggie” vampire Edward Cullen, Rob Pattz is still hotter than hot as troubled young rebel Tyler.

Lost’s Emilie de Ravin provides the love of a good (and ravishing) woman and Pierce Brosnan brings a bit of mature, super-suave sex appeal as Tyler’s estranged father.

SEE THE TRAILER HERE

Oh, the boy does sensitive angst so well – we just can’t get enough of him!

By Paula Rodney