Carey Mulligan and Justin Timberlake duet in Inside Llewyn Davis

Take a sneak peek at Carey Mulligan and Justin Timberlake in the Coen brothers' new dark comedy, Inside Llewyn Davis…

The swinging Sixties set the scene for the Coen brothers' star-studded forthcoming black comedy, Inside Llewyn Davis, about a folk singer hoping to make it big in New York with a cat in tow.

MOVIE MAKEOVERS

Oscar Issac plays the titular Llewyn Davis, while Carey Mulligan, Justin Timberlake and Garrett Hedlund help make up a seriously cool cast of singers. A perfect opportunity for JT to bridge the gap between his two loves - film and singing.

LATEST CELEBRITY PICTURES

Check out the trailer above.

Inside Llewyn Davis hits cinemas in January 2014.