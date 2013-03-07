Captain Jack ahoy! Johnny Depp signs deal to do 4th Pirates film

Johnny Depp to reprise Captain Jack Sparrow for Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Our favourite swashbuckling star, Johnny Depp, has confirmed he will once more step into Jack Sparrow’s boots for the fourth Pirates of The Caribbean installment.

The Daily Mail reported that Johnny agreed to sign the deal after Disney offered him a staggering seven-figure sum, which will make him the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

The new flick, entitled Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, will star Johnny plus Geoffrey Rush, reprising his role as Captain Barbossa, but will unfortunately not feature Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom returning to the big screen.

While a female lead has not yet been confirmed, Penelope Cruz is one of the names reported for the role.

With all three films in the Pirates franchise breaking box office records this next one is sure to be a hit, but with a prelimerary release date of May 2011, we’re going to have to wait a while.

By Georgie Hindle