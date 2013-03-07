CANNES: Uma Thurman, Jude Law and Robert De Niro - the Cannes Jury - arrive!

Cannes begins! The jury - Uma Thurman, Jude Law and Robert De Niro arrive in France

Kicking off the most glamorous event of the season, Cannes Jury members Uma Thurman, Jude Law and Robert De Niro touched down in France for the start of the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.

Looking as gorgeous as ever, Uma Thurman channelled the decadent Oriental look of the season in a stunning Louis Vuitton silk black dress with striking red flower print.

She was joined by a dashing Jude Law and Jury President Robert De Niro - on the 64th Cannes panel.

The trio arrived at the Martinez Palace in Cannes and enjoyed drinks on the balcony ahead of the festival which opens today with Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris starring Owen Wilson and Marion Cotillard.

