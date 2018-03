Kelly Brook sparkles on the Cannes carpet, plus Sean Penn raises money for Haiti and P Diddy hits the Chopard party!

After the whirlwind of the weekend, it was a relatively quiet day in Cannes, with just one premiere and the Chopard party taking centre stage.

But that didn’t stop the stars from dressing up! Brit bombshell Kelly Brook shone in not one but two glam gowns, the first an asymmetric sequined carpet sweeper, which she wore to the You Ain’t Seen Nothin Yet premiere and the second a scarlet red number with capped sleeves, which she sported to the Chopard party.

