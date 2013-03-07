Cameron Diaz wears British designers at Gambit premiere!

Gambit star Cameron Diaz worked an array of British designers at the film’s premiere…

Cameron Diaz was flying the flag for British designers at the Gambit premiere in London, working Brit labels head to toe!

Dazzling in a silk monochrome dress by her designer friend Stella McCartney, Cameron finished her minimalist look with heels by Burberry and an Anya Hindmarch envelope clutch.

And bringing a bit of LA sun to rainy London, Cameron finished her look by sweeping her blonde locks into an updo, complete with soft side fringe.

