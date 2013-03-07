Cameron Diaz pulls out all the stops at Shrek Forever After premiere

Cameron Diaz is quite literally on fire right now! The actress turned up at the Shrek Forever After premiere smouldering in a super-hot LBD with camel ankle-strap heels both by Lanvin.

The actress, who has voiced the character of Princess Fiona in all four movies, joined her co-stars Mike Myers (Shrek), Eddie Murphy (Donkey) and Antonio Banderas (Puss In Boots) at the premiere, which kicked off the Tribeca Film Fesival last night.

She teamed her black stretch silk cocktail peplum dress with stunning jewellery, by Lanvin also, including single-drop crystal Riviere de Strass earrings and a 3-strand Riviere de Strass bracelet.

Earlier in the day, Cameron enjoyed lunch with Mike at the French Vietnamese Le Colonial restaurant in NY, and had jaws dropping in her wake as she stepped out in a printed royal-blue mini with Christian Louboutin ankle boots.

Gorgeous.

By Ruth Doherty