Cameron Diaz cruises the red carpet in Bottega Veneta

Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz hit Tokyo for the Japanese premiere of Knight and Day.

The film may have left our cinema screens already but we’ve been treated to yet another instalment of Cameron Diaz’s sensational outfits on the epic promo tour of Knight and Day.

It was a fantastically sparkly Stella McCartney minidress for the London premiere, a little white number for Munich and a thigh-skimming draped black dress in Madrid.

The hem may have been lowered for the Tokyo premiere but the wow factor remained. In a figure-hugging black Bottega Veneta dress belted at the waist, Cameron looked thrilled to be back on the red carpet. The orange and pink bandage strap Jimmy Choos added a great splash of colour too.

In indigo jeans and a navy v-neck jumper, Tom Cruise escorted Cameron to the Roppongi Hills Arena where they were welcomed by rapturous fans.

There are high hopes for the film in Japan - the country that officially declared 10 October 2006 Tom Cruise Day.

By Sarah Smith