Cameron Diaz battles the London weather!

Cameron Diaz, who is currently promoting her new film Bad Teacher, faced the wet weather in style as she left the Radio 1 studio in London.
After appearing on Fearne Cotton’s morning show, Cameron walked out into the torrential rain that hit the capital with full force yesterday.
Ever the glamorous A-lister, Cam didn’t let it dampen her mood. Flashing her trademark smile, she looked fabulous in cropped white jeans, a simple black tee and a light camel jacket teamed with the ultimate arm-candy – a cream Chanel tote. Her California tan and golden locks completed her casual daytime look.
Bad Teacher is out today.
By Coralie Anderson