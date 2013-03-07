Cameron Diaz battles the London weather!

Cameron Diaz was given a wet welcome to the UK as she arrived at Radio 1 studios...

Cameron Diaz, who is currently promoting her new film Bad Teacher, faced the wet weather in style as she left the Radio 1 studio in London.

After appearing on Fearne Cotton’s morning show, Cameron walked out into the torrential rain that hit the capital with full force yesterday.

SEE MORE CELEBRITY STYLE

Ever the glamorous A-lister, Cam didn’t let it dampen her mood. Flashing her trademark smile, she looked fabulous in cropped white jeans, a simple black tee and a light camel jacket teamed with the ultimate arm-candy – a cream Chanel tote. Her California tan and golden locks completed her casual daytime look.

SEE MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Bad Teacher is out today.

By Coralie Anderson