Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow do minimalist chic at Obama fundraiser

Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow both worked stunning evening looks at an Obama Victory Fund event…

Gwyneth Paltrow followed in the footsteps of Beyonce and Jay-Z, who had thrown a fundraising event for Barak Obama in New York the day before, by hosting her own bash for the President in London.

SEE MORE GWYNETH PALTROW PICTURES

The Hollywood actress arrived with BFF Cameron Diaz at the exclusive Mark's Club in London, both working stunning minimalist evening looks.

SEE MORE CAMERON DIAZ PICTURES

Gwyneth was looking stylish as could be in a simple long-sleeved white shift dress by Tom Ford. Her famous poker straight hair, natural make-up and black stilettos were all she needed to complete her gorgeous evening look.

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF GWYNETH AND CAMERON'S LATEST LOOKS? TELL US ON TWITTER!

Looking equally as stylish, Cameron Diaz was pretty in pink wearing a stunning but oh-so-simple powder pink Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit. A high ponytail hairstyle was in keeping with her effortlessly elegant style.

KEEP UP TO DATE WITH ALL THE LATEST CELEB NEWS BY DOWNLOADING OUR NEW APP!