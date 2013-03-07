Burberry to launch make-up line

British fashion label Burberry is to bring out a new range of beauty products, and we cannot wait

Yes, that's right the hugely successful fashion house, Burberry, known for its signature plaids and trench coats has announced it will release a collection of colour cosmetics with Inter Parfums SA.

After successful fragrance launches such as The Beat, a move into the make-up market was a natural progression.

The launch, which is planned for July next year, will feature around 100 different colour products for eyes, lips and skin that will be sold at select department stores.

Burberry already counts Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss as its most loyal fans, but now they are set to adorn the faces of millions, as the collection will be stocked in over 30 stores worldwide.

By Georgie Hindle