Brittany Murphy dies of a heart attack aged 32

Tributes have been pouring in for Hollywood star Brittany Murphy, who has tragically died of a heart attack at just 32 years old.

The actress – who starred in 8 mile with Eminem, Just Married with Ashton Kutcher, and Clueless - died of cardiac arrest early on Sunday morning after her mother found her unconscious in the shower at the home she shared with her screenwriter husband, Simon Monjack.

The star was rushed to Cedars Sinai hospital where attempts to revive her were unsuccessful, and the hospital confirmed she passed away at 10.04am.

The actress’s rep, Nicole Perna, said in a statement on Sunday afternoon: ‘In this time of sadness, the family thanks you for your love and support. It is their wish that you respect their privacy.’

Ashton Kutcher, who dated Brittany after they appeared in 2003’s Just Married together, sent out his condolences on Twitter, writing: ‘See you on the other side kid ... 2day the world lost a little piece of sunshine. My deepest condolences go out 2 Brittany’s family, her husband, & her amazing mother Sharon.’

Singer Jessica Simpson said: ‘Brittany Murphy was an incredible ray of Light to so many people. Her smile was contagious. My prayers are with her family and loved ones.’

Lindsay Lohan tweeted: ‘My deepest condolences go out to all of Brittany Murphy's loved ones & may she rest in peace... She was a great talent w/a beautiful soul xo.’

And rocker Fred Durst said: ‘RIP Brittany Murphy. What a sweet human being. My prayers are with her friends and family.’

By Ruth Doherty