Britney Spears turns 28 and celebrates with her beau and two sons

Britney Spears shopped, pampered and spent time with her boys as she turned 28

Pop star Britney started her birthday in style with a luxurious spa treatment at LA’s Mondrian Hotel before heading to the Sunset strip for fine food at both the Saddleback Ranch restaurant and Chateau Marmont.

And what must every girl do on their birthday? Shop of course. Britney, sporting a cute and casual outfit headed to Hollywood’s Fred Segal for a spot of retail therapy with her agent beau Jason Trawick.

The pair then returned to see Britney’s two sons, Jayden and Preston, at her home, where, according to people.com, they were reportedly very excited about giving Britney her birthday cake.

A belated Happy Birthday Britney. May this year be better than ever!

By Georgie Hindle