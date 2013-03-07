Britney Spears auctions dress for Haiti

Everyone has their go-to LBD for those impromptu cocktail parties, but what if you could go the extra mile with a celebrity-owned designer gown? Thanks to the charitable Britney Spears, your dress-up dream could come true.

Britney is set to auction the silver sequin Atelier Versace minidress she wore at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2008, with the proceeds going to help Haitian earthquake victims.

We think this dress might even bear some good luck – Britney won three awards, including Video of the Year for her hit song Piece of Me, while wearing it!

But even if the auction winner doesn’t win any awards in the dress, we know she will look as good as any pop star!

By Monica Derevjanik