Brit invasion at Victoria's Secret show: Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn walk, Alexa Chung goes front row

Brit invasion at Victoria's Secret show: Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn walk, Alexa Chung goes front row
Rex
by: Hayley Spencer
7 Mar 2013

Brit It-girls Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn and Alexa Chung helped the Victoria's Secret show in New York go down in spectacular style…

Rihanna and Justin Bieber performing and Alessandra Ambrosio modelling a $2.5 million bra - last night's Victoria's Secret show, held at the Lexington Armory, New York, was only ever going to be an awe-inspiring affair, but what made this year's underwear extravaganza extra special was that it had a little help from our favourite British fashion week favourites, Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn.

SEE MORE CARA DELEVINGNE PICS

And didn't our girls do us proud - Cara took to the catwalk in a PVC candy striper outfit, and playful as ever struck pouty poses to rival any more experienced Angel when she reached the end of the catwalk with a toy windmill in hand. Jourdan, meanwhile, turned sci-fi siren in a Buzz Lightyear-style catsuit with a glitter-covered bra peek-a-booing over the top.

SEE MORE ALEXA CHUNG PICS

And of course, when it comes to a representing British style, who better to sit front row than Alexa Chung? The fashion maven was glued to the action in one of her effortlessly put-together day looks, sporting a preppy navy coat over a leopard shirt dress and adding quirk with patent Chelsea boots.

SEE ALL THE VICTORIA'S SECRET PARTY PICS HERE

What a night! We only wish we could have been there to catch the action ourselves.

By Hayley Spencer

DOWNLOAD OUR APP

WATCH ALL THE RED CARPET ARRIVALS FROM THE SHOW BELOW

 

More Celebrity

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top