Brit invasion at Victoria's Secret show: Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn walk, Alexa Chung goes front row

Brit It-girls Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn and Alexa Chung helped the Victoria's Secret show in New York go down in spectacular style…

Rihanna and Justin Bieber performing and Alessandra Ambrosio modelling a $2.5 million bra - last night's Victoria's Secret show, held at the Lexington Armory, New York, was only ever going to be an awe-inspiring affair, but what made this year's underwear extravaganza extra special was that it had a little help from our favourite British fashion week favourites, Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn.

And didn't our girls do us proud - Cara took to the catwalk in a PVC candy striper outfit, and playful as ever struck pouty poses to rival any more experienced Angel when she reached the end of the catwalk with a toy windmill in hand. Jourdan, meanwhile, turned sci-fi siren in a Buzz Lightyear-style catsuit with a glitter-covered bra peek-a-booing over the top.

And of course, when it comes to a representing British style, who better to sit front row than Alexa Chung? The fashion maven was glued to the action in one of her effortlessly put-together day looks, sporting a preppy navy coat over a leopard shirt dress and adding quirk with patent Chelsea boots.

What a night! We only wish we could have been there to catch the action ourselves.

By Hayley Spencer

