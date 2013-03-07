Brangelina relocate to Venice with the kids

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and family have been settling into their temporary home playing tourists in the Italian city

Brangelina and family have upped sticks and moved to Venice for the next three months while Angelina begins work on her next film. She'll be starring opposite Johnny Depp in The Tourist.

The family have taken up residence in a traditional venetian palazzo and took time out to wander round the streets and canals of the watery city as they got to know their new home.

Brad and Ange took their brood, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne out for a spin on the gondalas. The family were all wrapped up against the winter chill with the little twins sporting ear-covering beanies, just like Dad.

Then it was time to sample another Venetian essential; ice cream. So it was off to a traditional Italian gelataria for a sweet treat.

Just another day in the life of the Jolie-Pitts…

By Pat McNulty