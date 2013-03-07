Brangelina get arty at the MOCA party

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Jessica Alba plus a host of A-listers turned up to check out the art and celebrate the Museum of Contemporary Art's 30th anniversary

The Hollywood elite turned up for a special dinner and entertainment show to mark the 30th Anniversary of the LA Museum of Contemporary Art.

Brad and Angelina made a rare appearance together in matching black ensembles at a private preview of some of the Museums finest art pieces before joining fellow actors and actresses at the gala dinner.

Angelina stunned in a floor-length Armani Prive gown while Brad looked as dapper as ever in a classic Tom Ford suit.

Other noticeable stars who wowed on the red carpet include Jessica Alba in a gorgeous black halter-neck gown, Eva Mendes in a two-tone black and nude dress with sequin embellishment and Kate Beckinsale working the one-shouldered look in a floor-length green and black satin dress.

Chloe Sevigny, Star Trek actress Zoe Saldana and Peaches Geldof also turned up to mark the occasion.

The star-studded guests were entertained with a special performance by Lady GaGa, in another unusually unique outfit, and a toupe of dancers from the Bolshoi Ballet company.

By Georgie Hindle