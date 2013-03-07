BRAND NEW: Victoria Beckham’s S/S 2010 eyewear collection

See Posh’s new sunglasses range here first!

Victoria Beckham can now add sunglasses designer to her ever-increasing list of accomplishments.

The pop star and style icon turned fashion designer has joined forces with Cutler & Gross to create a new range of eyewear.

The collaboration teams Posh’s sense of fashionable design with Cutler & Gross’s handmade finishes and quality of production.

The new eyewear range features iconic styles from the past 40 years with materials and shapes to create distinctive and wearable pieces.

The collection includes a series of frames using handcrafted acetate and metals, from a unique updated feminine wayfarer to a 70s style metal frame with a graphic drop temple.

The lenses also mark a key focus in this range using a softer smoky graduated look with the colours ranging from a navy and pearl combination designed exclusively by Victoria through to transparent crystals and high shine muted enamels.

A slice of Posh eyewear will set you back between £275 and £325 The collection is available at a number of high-end retailers including Harvey Nichols, Net-a-porter and Selfridges.

By Georgie Hindle