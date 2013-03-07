BRAND NEW: Beyoncé and Lady GaGa wow in Video Phone clip

WOW! Beyoncé and Lady GaGa’s collaboration on their new video clip is here... And it doesn’t disappoint!

When we heard that two of the biggest names in music and two of our favourite fashionistas were both going to appear in the extended version of Beyoncé’s Video Phone we got very excited.

And now the wait is finally over as the stunning video has just been released.

SEE THE BRAND NEW VIDEO HERE

The much anticipated video opens with a Reservoir Dog’s style shot featuring Beyoncé wearing a Zorro mask and looking remarkably similar to Rihanna and ends with her firing an assault rifle while sitting on the back of a motorbike.

Throughout the video, Beyoncé sports a number of sexy outfits including a black and silver jewel-embellished two-piece underwear set, a leather ensemble complete with suspenders and thigh-high boots and an orange and white patterned bodysuit.

Lady GaGa makes her appearance with Beyoncé, half way through, in matching white bustier bodysuits with one long white glove apiece and coloured heels.

Both stars flaunt their fab bodies while shooting plastic guns and perform matching choreographed dance routines.

We're hoping this might be the start of something fabulous...

By Georgie Hindle