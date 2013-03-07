Brad Pitt joins Angelina Jolie on the set of Romeo and Juliette

After a weekend off with the kids, Angelina Jolie was back on set, but not without her beau Brad Pitt to accompany her

Brangelina and family have recently been residing over in Budapest while Angelina Jolie works on her directorial debut, and after a weekend of fun with their kids at a local adventure park it was back to work for Ange.

The previously unnamed flick has now been titled Romeo and Juliette, and charts the story of two lovers caught up in the Bosnian war.

As the stunning pair hit the set yesterday, hand-in-hand in matching black coats and shades and surrounded by the recently fallen snow, it made for a pretty romantic scene in itself.

By Hayley Spencer

