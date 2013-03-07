Brad Pitt and Angelina turn designers!

Fancy wearing some Brangelina bling? Well now you can, and it's all for charity…

The latest Brangelina news comes surprisingly not from twitter or the tabloids but from Asprey. The brand announced today that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have teamed up and designed a limited edition fine jewellery and silver piece collection.

Of course, it is all for a good cause and all net proceeds will be donated to Jolie’s charity - Education Partnership for Children of Conflict, which she co-founded in 2006.

But be warned - the Protector Collection is not for the faint hearted - the pieces made in silver, gold and precious stones are inspired by snakes - think modern day Cleopatra.

Ever since Angelina’s first pregnancy when she was given a snake ring to guard her and her unborn child, the snake has become something of a family icon for protection and fertility. Angelina even wore one of the Asprey bracelets to the BAFTAs this year.

And we have to admit the pieces are rather gorgeous. From the double-twisted platinum and diamond snake bracelet to snake rings, earrings and pendants, the temptations are endless. Always the considerate parents, Pitt and Jolie did not forget the kiddies. The collection includes pieces such as sterling silver snake spoon, tooth box, and even children’s snake ring.

While we are still a little skeptical about a silver snake spoon for a baby, we have to admit that the kid sporting a snake ring from Asprey, designed by the hottest couple in Hollywood, has got be the coolest at the playground.

The Protector collection launches today. Have a browse at asprey.com

By O'ar Pali