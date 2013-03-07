Blake Lively wows on Gossip Girl set!

As the cast of Gossip Girl start filming season six, there’s only one thing we’re looking forward to more than watching the on-set adventures of Serena, Blair and co, and that’s Blake Lively’s a-mazing on-set wardrobe!
WATCH BLAKE ON SET
MORE GOSSIP GIRL ON SET PICTURES!
Kicking off the Upper East Side style parade with a colourful ensemble of a beaded Alice + Olivia top with a pretty floral skirt and bright turquoise Christian Louboutin heels, Blake later changed into a halterneck Marc By Marc Jacobs dress, with strap Louboutins to film scenes with Chase Crawford.
WIN A SHOPPING TRIP TO MILAN WITH STYLE IT LIGHT!
We can’t wait to find out what gorgeous style treats are in store for the rest of the series!