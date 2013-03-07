Blake Lively wows on Gossip Girl set!

Blake Lively showed off some seriously stylish looks on the set of Gossip Girl!

As the cast of Gossip Girl start filming season six, there’s only one thing we’re looking forward to more than watching the on-set adventures of Serena, Blair and co, and that’s Blake Lively’s a-mazing on-set wardrobe!

Kicking off the Upper East Side style parade with a colourful ensemble of a beaded Alice + Olivia top with a pretty floral skirt and bright turquoise Christian Louboutin heels, Blake later changed into a halterneck Marc By Marc Jacobs dress, with strap Louboutins to film scenes with Chase Crawford.

We can’t wait to find out what gorgeous style treats are in store for the rest of the series!