Blake Lively shows her wild side on set of Savages

We’re used to seeing her decked in Chanel or playing It girl Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, but Blake Lively has taken on a wilder side to play O in upcoming drug gang movie Savages.
Spotted on set with butterfly tattoos adorning her shoulder and flowers strewn in a garland amid tussled tresses, Blake’s good girl persona was nowhere to be seen.
Playing the shared girlfriend of two marijuana growers, Blake showed off her enviable figure in a baggy vest teamed with a flowing mini skirt and distressed boots.
Scheduled for release in late 2012, we can’t wait to see more on set shots!