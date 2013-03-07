Blake Lively married in Marchesa wedding dress

Marchesa designer duo Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig have confirmed that they were responsible for creating Blake Lively’s custom-made wedding dress for her marriage to Ryan Reynolds over the weekend.

A fashion label that the Gossip Girl has often turned to for red carpet occasions, Marchesa described Blake's wedding dress as having a “hand-draped silk tulle bodice adorned with custom crystal and rose gold embroidery.”

And the bridal party was treated to some Marchesa magic, too, in a “unique custom blush silk chiffon Marchesa gown with crystal embroidered detail.”

