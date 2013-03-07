Blake Lively locks lips on the set of Gossip Girl

Blake Lively is the latest Gossip Girl star to go in for a sizzling kiss with her new love interest on set

The fourth series of Gossip Girl finally hits our screens tomorrow, and with these latest pictures of Blake Lively cosying up to new boy on the block Sam Page, we're more excited than ever.

After the shocking finale of the last series, it's been all change for the new season, as we've spotted the cast on set with a whole host of new, and just as stylish, love interests.

Chuck has been seen rushing all over Paris with the enviably chic Eva, aka Clemence Poesy, while Nate has met his match in ex Melrose Place star Katie Cassidy - but the ladies aren't missing out on the action either! After filming a few scenes together, Blake has been spotted going in for a kiss with handsome Mad Men star, Sam Page.

SEE MORE GOSSIP GIRL PICS HERE

The scene couldn't be more romantic either, as an Upper East Side party sees the romance blossom, with Blake dressed at her most glamorous in an asymmetric sheer lace dove grey gown, and Sam in a very sharp penguin suit.

Bring on the outfit envy - we'll be staying in on Wednesday nights from now on!

By Hayley Spencer