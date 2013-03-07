Blake Lively lands leading film role with Ryan Reynolds

The Gossip Girl actress is set to star in the comic-book film Green Lantern

Despite being just 22-years-old, Blake Lively has been chosen as the leading lady in the comic-book adaptation of Green Lantern.

The small-screen star impressed studio executives at her audition and will star alongside The Proposal actor Ryan Reynolds in what is expected to be one of next year’s biggest film releases.

SEE MORE BLAKE LIVELY PICS HERE

Blake beat off stiff competition from Electra star Jennifer Garner and Keri Russell to secure the leading role.

Blake will play Carol Ferris, who runs her father’s aerospace company and hires cocky test pilot Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds), who later becomes the intergalactic policeman Green Lantern.

SEE ALL NEW GOSSIP GIRL PICS HERE

Filming on the big-budget sci-fi movie is set to begin in Louisiana in March with an eye toward a 17 June, 2011 release date.

We cannot wait to see Blake make the transition from the Upper East Side to outer space.

By Georgie Hindle