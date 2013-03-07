Blake Lively in TWO outfits for TV appearance!

We can’t get enough of Blake Lively’s wow-worthy wardrobe, so she treated us to not one but two hot outfits yesterday!

From her mega stylish appearances front row at New York Fashion Week to her enviable wardrobe in hit show Gossip Girl, Blake Lively’s been a rising star in the style department over the past year!

MORE BLAKE LIVELY PICS

Yesterday, the stunning actress didn’t let us down, delivering us with our daily lesson in style - working two cool outfits in one day!

Getting ready for her appearance on top US TV show The Late Show With David Letterman, Blake showed off her downtime chic style in a brown leather trench teamed with a tartan scarf, skinny blue trousers and grey suede Louboutin heels.

A quick change later revealed Blake in the trademark sizzling hot red carpet style we know and love her for!

Wowing the crowds outside the studio, she showed off her killer pins in a sparkly Elie Saab black dress with cut-out detail. And just to make us envy her all the more, she teamed the LBD with Charlotte Olympia black platform pumps. A perfectly chic pair of outfits!

Appearing on the show to promote her new movie The Town – co-starring Jon Hamm and Rebecca Hall, Blake’s character is far removed from her GG alter ego society gal Serena van der Woodsen, as she plays a single mum from the wrong side of town!

LOOK OF THE DAY!

By Tara Gardner